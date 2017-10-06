Fri October 06, 2017
October 6, 2017

SSP’s son, gunman held for manhandling reporter, cameraman

LAHORE: The Factory Area police registered a case and arrested the son of SSP Robin Yamin and his gunman on charges of manhandling a reporter and cameraman of a local TV channel.  The arrested persons were identified as Anees Romale, son of SSP Robin, and his gunman Imran. The accused Anees, who is inspector in Customs Department, along with his henchmen kept the victims in illegal confinement and subjected them to severe torture. 

