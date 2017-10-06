Sheikh Rashid challenges Election Act 2017

ISLAMABAD: A constitutional petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, challenging the Election Act 2017, a law passed two days ago that paved the way for deposed PM Nawaz Sharif to become the PML-N head again.

The petition was filed by Awami Muslim League (AML) Chairman Sheikh Rashid Ahmed under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution, making Nawaz and the secretaries of National Assembly, Senate, Ministry of Law and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as respondents.

The petitioner prayed the apex court to declare that Nawaz, having been disqualified by the apex court on July 28 under Article 62(1) (f) of the Constitution, could not be elected as the party head or office bearer of PML-N.

He further prayed that Nawaz as the party head of PML-N to be unconstitutional, unlawful, void ab-initio and of no legal effect, while annulling the same. The petitioner argued that Sections 203 and 232 of the Election Act, 2017 and the deletion of Khatam-e-Nubawwat [finality of prophethood] oath through the Election Act, 2017 to be completely without jurisdiction, unconstitutional, mala fide, void ab-initio and of no legal effect.

Sheikh Rashid contended that the disqualification under articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution could not be overtaken by sub-constitutional law, adding that “if a person cannot become a parliamentarian due to operation of constitutional law, he surely cannot become head or office-bearer of a political party.

“It is a settled principle of law that what cannot be done directly, cannot be done indirectly and in this respect there is a plethora of case law recorded by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, including the Nawaz Sharif case reported in PLD 1993 SC 473,” Sheikh Rashid contended.