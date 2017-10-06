Publication of Urdu-Chinese dictionary in the offing

Islamabad: Adviser to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui on Thursday announced that the idea of publishing a comprehensive dictionary of Pakistani and Chinese language was under-consideration.

"This dictionary of Urdu-Chinese language will prove as a milestone to reduce communication hurdles between people of Pakistan and China bringing them more closer", Irfan Siddiqui said while presiding a meeting to review the performance of NH&LH division held at the division's premises.

He directed the relevant officials to expedite work on the project of "Dabistan Farsi"(Persian Dictionary), being executed under an agreement with Iran. Irfan Siddiqui directed the officials to finalise the modalities to formally initiate work on establishing the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) regional offices in Dadu, FATA, Gilgit Baltistan, Muzzafarabad, Quetta and Peshawar.

He revealed that work on constructing the auditorium of PAL will be completed this year which was lingering for a long time while the work on first-ever Urdu Phonics Dictionary will be completed in June 2018 and Children dictionary in December 2017. He said the first- ever Urdu digital dictionary has been launched and directed officials to keep track of the website to resolve any problem being faced by the users.

The meeting was attended by Federal Secretary of NH&LH, joint secretaries Capt (r) Abdul Majeed Niazi, Syed Junaid Akhlaq and other officials of the ministry.