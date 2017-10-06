Mamnoon terms Pakistan, China ‘iron brothers’

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain said on Thursday that Pakistan and China have witnessed historic expansion and depth in their bilateral relations during the last four years and hoped that this warmth will continue to further grow in the coming generations. He further said that this period will always be remembered as a golden era of Pak-China relations.

Talking to outgoing Ambassador of China Sun Weidong and his wife Madame Bao Jiqing, who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Mamnoon said that Ambassador Sun Weidong worked tirelessly to further enhance Pak-China relations and his services in this regard will always be remembered. He underscored that Pakistan and China are iron brothers and will always stand by each other. He highlighted that the magnificent project of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was initiated during the tenure of Ambassador Sun Weidong and the development work was also carried out on fast track basis.

He emphasised that Ambassador Sun Weidong is a true friend of Pakistan who along with his wife rendered invaluable services to further bring the people of two countries closer. The outgoing Chinese Ambassador said that the Hilal-i-Pakistan award is a great honour for him. He said that he was glad that the CPEC project was transformed into reality during his tenure. He further said that his stay in Pakistan was like a stay in his own country and these pleasant memories will always live in his heart. He also stated that the contributions of the Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal in the rapid development of CPEC are unsurpassed.

Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and other senior officials were also present on the occasion. Earlier, President Mamnoon conferred the award of Hilal-i-Pakistan on the outgoing Chinese Ambassador during a special investiture ceremony. He was given this award for rendering meritorious services with regard to further strengthening the bilateral relation between the two countries.

Later, outgoing Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, NI (M) paid a farewell call on President at Aiwan-e-Sadr. While appreciating his services for Pakistan Navy, President said that the professional manner in which Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah carried out his responsibilities as the Chief of Naval Staff has not only strengthened our Naval Defence it has also increased the confidence of the people on Pakistan Navy. He hoped that his successor will complete the projects initiated in his tenure in a befitting manner.

While extending his best wishes to the outgoing Chief of Naval Staff, President Mamnoon hoped that he will continue to utilise his experience for the progress of the country in future as well.