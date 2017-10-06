PPP to challenge Election Reforms Act in Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party has decided to challenge in the Supreme Court section 203 of the Election Reforms Act 2017 under which a person disqualified by a competent court is also allowed to become an office bearer and even head a political party. Nawaz Sharif has recently been able to head his PML-N shortly after passage of this Act.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of the Party held in Zardari House Islamabad Wednesday evening. The meeting presided over by former president Asif Ali Zardari was attended by Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah, former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Latif Khosa, Nayyer Bukhari, Rehman Malik, Naveed Qamar, Senator Aitzaz Ahsan, Sherry Rehman, Saleem Mandviwalla, Manzoor Chaudhry, Tanvir Kaira and Farhatulah Babar.

Spokesperson Farhatullah Babar said that the meeting also decided that Sardar Latif Khosa will be the lead counsel of the Party in the case. The petition will be filed in the SC by Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari on behalf of the party.