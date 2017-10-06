Proactive PAC clearing backlog of 18 years

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) made history on Thursday by clearing the backlog of audit paras about governments, including the incumbent one, of the past 18 years

The PAC met on Thursday with Syed Khursheed Shah in chair and examined paras of the newly-constituted Ministry of Energy for the financial year 2016-17.

Speaker NA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq witnessed the PAC meeting. He said, “It is for the first time that a PAC is taking up audit paras of the government of the day. It will clear the backlog that was piled up due to successive martial laws in the country,” he said while speaking in the PAC.

Syed Khursheed Shah said due to this backlog, the process of accountability has been hampered as most of the government officials who were involved in irregularities and misappropriations had either retired or died. “However, this exercise will determine the direction for future accountability that will strengthen the system,” he said.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq appreciated the efforts of the PAC and suggested formation of a monitoring committee to examine and review the job of PAC. He also appreciated the efforts of department of the Audit General of Pakistan (AGP) and media.

AGP Javed Jehangir said that the PAC last year made recovery of Rs81 billion. The chairman PAC presented a souvenir to Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. Deputy Chairman Senate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, who is member of the PAC, was also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, PAC members including Sherry Rehman showed strong annoyance over the officials of the Ministry of Energy for coming into the PAC without preparations, who even failed to present the details and documents of the projects.

Examining the paras relating to the Ministry of Energy, the audit officials revealed in the meeting that the Nespak Ltd has awarded the contract of Geo technical investigation work to the foreign company in violation of rules and the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules were not followed while awarding the contract due to which the national exchequer sustained a loss of Rs360 million.

The officials of the Ministry of Energy failed to respond to the objection of the audit department. Member PAC Senator Sherry Rehman questioned about the 18 firms that participated and the one awarded the contract.

She said the committee has to look whose firm took part and whose relatives were awarded the big contract as well as who owns the firm. Secretary Energy Nasim Kokhar expressed his annoyance over the officials of his ministry and grilled them.

The PAC chairman was furious that officials came without doing any homework. He said that PPRA rules were not being followed in the projects of billions. The committee adjourned the meeting and directed the Ministry of Energy to present the record and documents in its next meeting.