Three US soldiers killed in Niger

NIAMEY: Three US Green Berets and an unknown number of Nigerien soldiers were killed in a clash on the Niger-Mali border, where Islamic State fighters have established a presence, officials from said on Thursday.

A joint US-Niger patrol fell into an ambush on Wednesday in the Tillaberi region in the country’s southwest, requiring French Mirage 2000 fighter jets to be called in for air support.

Niger’s President Mahamadou Issoufou said there were many casualties in the battle, and US Africa Command said two more Special Forces troops were wounded.

Another person from an unnamed country was also killed, according to the Pentagon statement, which did not specifically mention Nigerien casualties.

"Our country has just been attacked once more by terrorist groups, an assault which sadly has resulted in a large number of casualties," Issoufou said in the capital Niamey.

A French military spokesman said French helicopters had evacuated wounded from the scene and added that the fighting was continuing. "The Nigerien operation is still ongoing, from what I know," said French Colonel Patrik Steiger.

"It is in the area of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara," he said, using the name of the jihadist group’s regional franchise.

The Pentagon said the clash took place approximately 200 kilometers north of Niamey. That puts the attack near the border with Mali, where armed Jihadists are known to operate.

The two wounded US soldiers were evacuated to Landstuhl Regional Medical Centre in Germany where they are in "stable condition," US Africa Command said.

The report confirmed the little-known presence of US troops in the turbulent area, part of the poor and politically fragile Sahel region where Jihadist groups are mounting an insurgency.

Africa Command said in a statement that US Forces are in Niger "to provide training and security assistance to the Nigerien Armed Forces, in their efforts to counter violent extremist organizations in the region."