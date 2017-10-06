Karachi Kings trade Sohail for Rizwan with Lahore Qalandars

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Karachi Kings traded fast-bowler Sohail Khan with Lahore Qalandars for wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan for the third season of HBL Pakistan Super League on Thursday. Sohail, who was the leading bowler in the second season, is part of a deal which will give Karachi the first pick in Gold category. In return, Lahore Qalandars will be taking up Karachi’s fifth pick in the same category.
