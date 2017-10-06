Heynckes confirms offer to return to Bayern

BERLIN: Veteran German coach Jupp Heynckes confirmed reports on Thursday that he is considering a return to Bayern Munich following Carlo Ancelotti’s dismissal.

“It’s not yet done and dusted,” the 72-year-old Heynckes told the Rheinische Post, the local paper near his home in Moenchengladbach.“I need to analyse things. It has been four and a half years since I stopped at Bayern and football has changed.”

German media report that Heynckes could return to Bayern until the end of the season with current Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann tipped to take over for the 2018/19 season.

Heynckes confirmed he has met with Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, president Uli Hoeness and director of sport Hasan Salihamidzic.“Many things were discussed,” added Heynckes.Ancelotti was sacked last week after poor results and ex-Bayern defender Willy Sagnol is now in temporary charge.