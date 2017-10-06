Fri October 06, 2017
Sports

R
Reuters
October 6, 2017

Peaty wants to leave big swimming legacy

LONDON: Britain’s Olympic breaststroke champion Adam Peaty wants to leave a sporting legacy that “cannot be touched”, as he looks ahead to next year’s Commonwealth Games and the 2020 Olympics.

Peaty won the 100 metres breaststroke at the Rio de Janeiro Games last year and followed that up by winning the 50m and 100m golds at the world championships in Budapest in July. He is on a mission to break his world record in the 100 metres breaststroke by becoming the first man to go under 57 seconds.

“I believe if I can get down to that 56 low mark, it won’t be touched for a long time which is what I want. I want to leave a legacy in the sport that can’t be touched,” he told Britain’s Daily Telegraph.

“I don’t think you can ever know. The (Commonwealth) Games are in April and you never really hit your peak until later in the year,” he added. 

