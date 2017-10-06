Ali Bukhari reaches UAE Open main round

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ali Bukhari qualified for the main round of $5,000 5th UAE Open at Indian Social & Cultural Centre, Abu Dhabi, on Thursday.

After beating Ramy Yehia Shaaban of Egypt 11-9, 11-1, 11-2 in the first qualifying round, he defeated Muhammad Salman Hashmi of Pakistan 13-11, 11-7, 4-11, 11-9 in the qualifying finals.

He will play against eighth seed Robert Downer of England in the first main round. Ammad Fareed and Zeeshan Khan are already in the main round of this event.

Hasanain Dakheel of Iraq beat Haseeb Taj of Pakistan 11-1, 11-5, 11-1 in the first qualifying round and Abdullah Al Muzayen of Kuwait defeated Muhammad Farhan of Pakistan 11-4, 11-3, 11-4 in the final qualifying round.