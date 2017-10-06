Sarwar Shaheed Niners edge Raja Aziz Bhatti Niners

Nishan-e-Haider hockey

KARACHI: Sarwar Shaheed Niners defeated Raja Aziz Bhatti Niners by 7-5 on the second day of the Nishan-e-Haider Nine-a-Side hockey tournament at Edhi Hockey stadium on Thursday.

The winning team got two points, one for winning the shootout competition by 4-2, and one for the 3-3 draw in the field phase. Raja Aziz Bhatti team also got one point for the 3-3 draw.

After losing one point in the shootout, Raja Aziz Bhatti did not lose hope and fought back aggressively in the first half of the match. They took lead in the very first minute when their captain scored a goal. The fortunes kept fluctuating as the score was equalised thrice.

Fayyaz Gafoor, Samiullah and Qazi Asfandyar scored one goal each for Sarwar Shaheed Niners.

Ilyaz, Rana Waheed and Abdullah scored one goal each for Raja Aziz Bhatti Niners. The second match, between Rashid Minhas Niners and Muhammad Hussain Shaheed Niners, was postponed after technical faults occurred in the floodlights. A few lights of two towers had to be switched off.

Earlier, Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair, who was the chief guest, spoke about his passion for the promotion of sports. He welcomed the 11 foreign goalkeepers from Australia and Argentina in Pakistan. The governor invited the 11 players to the Governor’s House for dinner.

He said that the foreign goalkeepers made a great contribution for the revival of international sports in Pakistan. He said that PHF was doing a wonderful job to restore the pride of Pakistan’s national game.

He surprised everyone by correctly stating the positions at which Islahuddin, Shahbaz Ahmed, Waseem Feroze, and Qamar Ibrahim used to play. He said these great players — who stood by him at the ceremony — had served Pakistan well.

He said that law and order situation in the city was much better and that he would talk to the PCB chairman Najam Sethi to organise the PSL final in Karachi.