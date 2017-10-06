BD retain injured Tamim for SA ODIs

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Thursday retained opening batsman Tamim Iqbal in their squad for the three-match One-day International series against South Africa despite an injury concern.

A hamstring injury forced Tamim out of the second Test beginning Friday (today) at Bloemfontein but team physiotherapist Thihan Chandramohan was hopeful he would recover in time for the ODI series which starts October 15.

“Following the first Test match Tamim underwent an ultrasound scan which demonstrated a grade 1 hip muscle strain,” Chandramohan said in a statement.

“These findings coupled with his worsened clinical signs mean that he will be unavailable for selection for the second Test. If his recovery goes to plan, then we are hopeful that he will be fit for the first ODI.”Tamim pulled his muscle during a three-day practice match at Benoni last month.