Lahore Blues crush NBP

PESHAWAR: Medium fast bowler Bilawal Iqbal claimed ten wickets in the match to enable Lahore Blues to inflict an innings and four runs defeat on National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on the penultimate day of their Pool A second round match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi, on Thursday.

NBP, having been forced to follow-on, resumed their second innings at 64-4 and perished for 201 in 64.5 overs.

Young Raza Hasan scored 52 off 94 balls, hitting six fours. Left-hander Naved Yasin scored 28 off 46 balls, striking two fours. Bilawal, who had taken 4-28 in the first innings, claimed 6-38 in the second to finish the outing with figures of 10-66.

Spinner Saad Nasim got 2-62, for match figures of 8-92.

Lahore Blues had posted 359 in their first innings. In response NBP had perished for 154.

In the other outing of this group, at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) crushed Peshawar by 337 runs.

SSGC, who had first innings lead of 156 runs, resumed their second innings at 95-0 and declared at 284-8 to set 441 runs target for Peshawar, who were bowled out for only 103.

Test batsman Umar Amin smashed 132 off 208 balls in SSGC’s second innings. The left hander hit 17 fours.

Amir Yamin got 4-27 in Peshawar’s second innings. He ended the game at 7-60. Spinner Irfan Junior clinched 2-27, for 4-49 match figures.

SSGC had scored 348 in their first innings. Peshawar, in reply, managed 192.

Islamabad claimed 42 runs lead when they bowled out SNGPL for 273 after scoring 315 in their first innings at Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad.

SNGPL resumed their first innings at 265-8.

Test cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed, who was batting on 98, fell for 103. He hammered nine fours in his responsible 209-ball knock. Ali Imran Pasha got 4-85.

At stumps, Islamabad were 208-4 in their second innings, for an overall lead of 250.

Faizan Riaz was batting on 62 which came off 123 balls. He had smashed six fours. Sarmad Bhatti was not out on 43, in which he hit five fours. Ali Sarfraz made 40 off 50 balls which had seven fours.

At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, WAPDA set 312 runs target for Faisalabad.

Having conceding 28 runs lead, they resumed their second innings at 140-5 and were bowled out for 339.

Test discard Kamran Akmal blasted 139 off 229 balls, smashing 14 fours and four sixes. Ahmad Safi got 4-87. Saeed Ajmal and Naseer Akram claimed two wickets each.

Faisalabad were in deep trouble, having lost five batsmen for just 83.

In a Pool B outing at NBP Sports Complex, Karachi, Pakistan Television defeated Karachi Whites by five wickets to get nine points.

PTV chased the 173-run target in 55.5 overs. Saud Shakeel scored 68 off 122 balls with eight fours.

Hasan Raza chipped in with 56 off 105 deliveries, hitting seven fours. Mohammad Sami got 2-69.

Earlier, Karachi Whites, who had conceded 14 runs lead, resumed their second innings at 126-4 and perished for 185.

Anwar Ali made 25 not out off 49 balls, striking three fours and one six. Left-arm pacer Zohaib Shera picked 4-62 for a match haul of 9-121.

Karachi Whites had scored 181 in their first innings. In response PTV had scored 195.

At Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot, KRL were about to win their tie against FATA, having reached 72-1 while chasing 166. Usman Arshad (31*) and Sardar Hasan Raza (25*) were at the crease.

Earlier, FATA resumed their second innings at 52-1 and were bowled out for 166. They had already conceded one-run first innings lead. Mukhtar Ahmed (40) batted well, hitting eight fours from 29 balls. Young fast bowler Yasir Ali claimed 5-41. Nouman Ali clinched 3-16.

Lahore Whites, having conceded 157 runs lead against UBL, were tottering at 46-6 in their second innings at close at LCCA Ground, Lahore.

Earlier, in response to Lahore Whites’ first innings total of 289, UBL resumed their innings at 239-3 and were all out after scoring 446. Left-hander Saad Ali hammered 175 after resuming from his overnight score of 74.

He hit 18 fours and one six from 292 balls.

Off-spinner Adnan Rasool claimed 5-134.