Azeri envoy concerned over HR situation in IHK

Islamabad :Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada has expressed grave concern over the Human Rights situation in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) and urged the need for negotiated settlement of the dispute.

He was talking to eight members’ delegation of Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK), an International Kashmir Lobby Group on Wednesday that called on the ambassador. The group brought in the notice of the envoy about the current situation in IHK and how Azerbaijan as a brotherly country of Pakistan can play its role in highlighting and resolving the internationally recognised conflict of Kashmir.

The Ambassador keenly listened to the presentation by Zaman Bajwa on how youth of Pakistan are playing their part in highlighting Kashmir conflict and Shaista Safi narrated the days and nights of people in conflict. Ambassador Ali Alizada said, “We understand and feel as we are facing the same situation in 20% of our territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and have witnessed Khojaly genocide”. He urged the youth to explore all means to promote the case of Kashmir even through cultural activities.

The YFK is an International Kashmir Lobby Group that is non-partisan, international non-governmental organisation, working for the peaceful resolution of Kashmir conflict in accordance with United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.