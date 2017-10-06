Traders visit ICCI

Islamabad :Ajmal Baloch, President, Markazi Amjuman-e-Tajiran and Traders Action Committee, (TAC) Islamabad visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry along with a delegation to congratulate the new office-bearers of ICCI.

Addressing the delegation, Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that due to absence of rent control act in Islamabad, traders were feeling insecure about their future and urged that government should promulgate a new rent law in the federal capital that would help in promoting business activities. He said a draft bill of rent law was pending in parliament and appealed to the prime minister to play role for its early enactment. He said ICCI would hold a meeting with CDA chairman for resolving key issues of business community. He stressed that ICCI and TAC Islamabad should make joint efforts for redress of key problems of traders.

Muhammad Naveed, Senior Vice President and Nisar Ahmed Mirza Vice President ICCI said that condition of development works in markets was pathetic due to which business activities were suffering. They stressed that TCA Islamabad should join hands with ICCI to push CDA for developing markets on modern lines.

Ajmal Baloch, President, Markazi Amjuman-e-Tijaran and Traders Action Committee Islamabad speaking at the occasion hoped that the new Office Bearers of ICCI would play effective role in resolving key issues of trading community.