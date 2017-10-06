AIOU celebrates World Teachers Day, vows to fight out illiteracy

Islamabad :A befitting ceremony, teachers’ get-to-gather was held here on Thursday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to mark the World Teachers Day.

"Teaching in Freedom, Empowering Teachers" was the theme of this year. It was celebrated around the world since 1994.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui reiterated the University’s resolve to fight-out illiteracy by implementing its on-going plan providing free education to drop-out girls and upgrading education standard at the higher-education level.

The ceremony was arranged by the University’s Faculty of Education. A large number of teachers who took part in the event, through panel-discussion underscored areas in which they needed to work more devotedly, particularly in character-building and personality-development.

Those who addressed the event included Dead Education Dr. Nasir Mahmood and Dr. Afshan Huma. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui asserted that the teachers should develop themselves as a role-model before their students by achieving excellence in their respective field. They could make themselves prominent by adopting friendly behaviour towards their students. Attitude makes a real difference in teaching process, he added.

The teachers, he advised should explore and motivate hidden qualities of their students through searching teaching methods. An updated and relevant curriculum plays very important role in educational pursuits. However, he said a hidden curriculum like demonstrating things practically, keeping up punctuality, discipline and good human-values is equally imperative. Curriculum could be enriched and expanded by the teachers in the teaching process.

The vice chancellor added the AIOU would continue to play an effective role for improving literacy rate and development of civilized and knowledgeable society. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui told the participants about the adult Literacy Centre recently set up here at the University’s main Campus. It serves as a model to teach those who could not avail the schooling facility at their early age. Initially, this facility has been made available for the University’s illiterate employees.