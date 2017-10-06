New digital immunisation registry launched

Islamabad :The Expanded Programme for Immunisation (EPI) and the Health Department of the government of Sindh launched Zindagi Mehfooz (ZM) Digital Immunization Registry in Sindh—an android-based application developed by Interactive Research and Development (IRD) with Indus Health Network (IHN) supporting implementation across the province to reduce child mortality from vaccine-preventable diseases.

The provincial scale-up is funded by the World Health Organisation (WHO) Pakistan with support from the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI). The registry was initially funded by UN Foundation Innovation Working Group and was later supported by WHO for limited pilots and scale-up. The core team working on the IRD vaccination programme is led by Dr. Subhash Chandir, IRD’s Director of Child Health and Vaccines Programme and Faculty at Harvard Medical School, and IRD’s Founder Dr. Aamir Khan. Other instrumental members directly contributing to the programme’s development and execution include Dr. Abdul Bari Khan (CEO, Indus Health Network), Ali Habib (CEO, Interactive Health Solutions), Saira Khowaja (Deputy Executive Director, Global Health Directorate- Indus Health Network), Dr. Vijay Kumar, Danya Arif and Dr. Mubarak Shah (Senior Programme Managers, Child Health and Vaccines Programme, IRD) among others.

“Out of every 1000 live births, 82 children die before their first birthday in Sindh according to Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) 2014. Most of these deaths are due to vaccine-preventable diseases. In children aged 12-23 months in Sindh, only 35% children received EPI recommended vaccines during the first year of life. Some contributing factors to suboptimal immunisation coverage are overburdened immunisation staff, inadequate health infrastructure, lack of awareness and wrong perceptions regarding immunisation among parents, and paper-based systems that make it difficult to track and monitor a child’s immunization coverage,” said Dr. Abdul Bari Khan.

“About 3 out of 4 children are under-vaccinated in Sindh. The Zindagi Mehfooz- Digital Immunisation Registry will change the landscape of child health by engaging parents for timely immunisations, systemizing vaccinator’s jobs by creating centralized immunisation records, reducing time spent on paper-based reporting and creating more time and opportunities for vaccinators to immunise children,” said Dr. Subhash Chandir.

The ZM Immunisation Registry enables mobile-based data entry of the child’s name, bio-data and immunisation history which is linked to a web-based monitoring dashboard. At the time of the child’s visit to the EPI centre, the vaccinator will enrol the child in the Registry by assigning him/her a unique ID in the form of a Quick Response (QR) Code and submitting the data to the web dashboard in real time. The Registry also enables automated SMS reminders for parents to remind them of their child’s upcoming vaccination, a decision support system for routine and catch-up immunisations and a real time tracking and monitoring system for vaccinators.

The ZM Registry was being piloted in Karachi since 2012 and in Shikarpur District since 2015 before being scaled up to the entire province. Once expanded throughout Sindh, the Registry would be used by more than 3,000 government vaccinators using smart phones across 1600 Basic Health Units in the province.

This technological innovation is expected to increase routine immunisation enrolment, improve uptake and timeliness of vaccinations, generate real-time actionable data and improve quality, logistic management and monitoring of EPI in Sindh.