Bahria University celebrates 15th anniversary of HEC

Islamabad: Bahria University organised various sports events as part of HEC’s 15 years celebrations in the month of September 2017.

Events were held in all the campuses of the university i.e. Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore. Islamabad Campus organised Badminton (Inter Departmental Double Championship) event to mark the celebrations.

The team consisted of 12 players of different departments including Faculty members. During the event 19 matches were played. Computer Science Department won the match. Commodore (r) Fayyaz Ashraf was the chief guest on the occasion awarded trophy to the winning team.

Karachi campus organised badminton, basketball and volleyball matches to contribute to the occasion. Volley Ball was played between Bahria University and Dow University. Basketball match was played between Bahria University and Indus University. Both matches, were won by Bahria University. Badminton matches of both boys and girls were played at inter departmental level. Badminton Boy’s match was won by Management Sciences Department and the girl’s match was won by Media Sciences Department. Lahore campus also organized Badminton tournament. Director Campus, Cdre M Amjad Zaman SI(M) Retd was the chief guest on the occasion.

24 students participated in the match which was played on knockout basis. Rehman Afzal of BSCS-2 became the overall winner. Muhammad Abdullah of BBA-4 was the runner-up. Throughout the event the teams of all three campuses showed tremendous sportsman spirit and professionalism.