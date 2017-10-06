Dengue awareness seminar held

Rawalpindi: Attock Refinery Limited and Attock Sahara Foundation (ASF) arranged a seminar on prevention and eradication of Dengue, says a press release.

People from all walks of life including government organisations, civil society, community notables and private organisations participated in the seminar.Brigadier (r) Javed Iqbal Malik Head of Human Resource & Administration department ARL, District Regulation Officer Kamran Khan, Obaidullah Secretary General ASF, Tariq Khan Environmentalist, Dr. Muhammad Habib Medical Officer Attock Hospital Limited (AHL) were the main speakers.

It is worth mentioning here that ARL has made sustainable contribution towards conservation of rich biodiversity of the Pothohar region, health, safety, clean drinking water, Human Resource development, education and sports.