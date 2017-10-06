Overseas employment promoters, Navttc officials discuss cooperation

Islamabad :A delegation of Pakistan Overseas Employment Promoters met the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (Navttc) officers at the Navttc headquarters to provide employment to skilled youth under the Navttc programme.

Navttc Executive Director Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema told participants that overseas employment promoters played a big role in providing respectful employment to Pakistani youths in Middle East and other countries.

All the same it is our duty to invite the traders and big companies of Middle East to Pakistan so that they know about the standards of skills and training that we are providing for youth. He said it is our duty to provide the foreigner’s expert the market trends and our effort to keep our training standard up to the mark.

He also pointed out that our skilled youth get meagre income in Middle East which should be increased appropriately. We shall take up this issue with the Middle East governments. Overseas Employment delegation praised Navttc efforts to provide training to youth and assured to provide maximum assistance to this programme.