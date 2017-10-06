Quiz competition held at Riphah University

Rawalpindi :Literary and Debating Society of Islamic International Medical College (IIMC) conducted the second annual interdepartmental quiz competition at Al-Mizan Campus of Riphah International University.

The Theme of quiz competition was ‘Hum Laye hy Tofan se kashti Nikal Kr’ The Struggle of Independence (1857 till 1947). It is not very often that a nation has such fervent and apparent patriotism in its youth, and therefore this type of quiz competition was the perfect occasion to bring students together from around the university, to remember the foundation of our nation, what it was built on, and what struggles led to inception.

A total of eight faculties and their departments, participated in the competition, including Faculty of computing, Riphah College of Rehabilitation Sciences, Riphah Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Riphah Institute of Media Sciences, Faculty of Engineering & Applied Sciences, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Management Sciences and Islamic International Medical College.

Team of Islamic International Medical College got the first position while Riphah college of Rehabilitation sciences stood runners up in the competition. Faculty members and senior management of University were present in the competition and appreciate the students participated and efforts of organising team.

Speaking on the occasion, IIMC Principal Lt. General (r) Prof. Dr. Azhar Rashid paid rich tributes to all those who scarified their lives for attaining the freedom. He appreciated the efforts of students who participated in the competition and congratulated the winner team. He said, this unified competition, is the best opportunity for our students, to interact in a professional and meaningful way, and it will pave the way for more interactive events to be organized and held in the future. Shields and certificates presented to winner students participated in the event.