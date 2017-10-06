Teachers praised for nation building

Islamabad :Federal Directorate of Education Direct General Hasnat Ahmad Qureshi praised teachers of Islamabad Capital Territory's government educational institutions for playing the crucial role of building quality human beings both through education and training for building a balanced nation.

"I hope that the teachers will continue to play their role with even more zeal and commitment. I wish them all a prosperous future," he said in a message on the Salam Teachers Day marked on Thursday.

The day marked globally as the World Teachers' Day is meant to honour teachers. The FDE director general said the directorate celebrated the World Teachers Day every year in honour of the human engineers i.e. teachers under the slogan of Salam Teachers Day in its educational institutions working under its administrative control. He said he offered sincere homage and best wishes to ICT teachers on the day. The FDE oversees government schools and colleges in ICT, which total more than 400.