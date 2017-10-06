RMS organises student council oath-taking ceremony

Islamabad :Flagship Millennium Campus hosted a student council oath-taking ceremony 2017 in an effort to encourage young individuals to regularize Student body and become responsible citizens here at Millennium Campus I-9/3, says a press release.

AS & ‘A’ Level young Millennials avowed under oath that they will be active and responsible members of the Student Executive Council and will abide by the laws made by the College and the body to guarantee themselves and the student body a better campus life.

Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia, Adil Elarbi graced this auspicious occasion as a Chief Guest and inducted the School’s Head-boy Hashir Khan and Head-girl Hadia Ahmed the Student Executive Council, after administering their oaths followed by other Student Council Members. Badges, Certificates and Sachets were awarded to the Members of the Council which they received with immense pride and diligence.

Roots Millennium Schools Executive Director Anna Faisal congratulated and advised the students to work with responsibility and dexterity. She described the college elections as a platform for the council to learn how to maintain discipline and help others. She also emphasised on leadership and determination of the youth to make a revolutionary change in Pakistan. Young talented and professional Millennials also were engaged in various internships and social voluntary programs offered during the summer vacation 2017 through the campus dedicated office of Global reach, summer placements and partnerships.

Chief guest Ambassador of Tunisia immense appreciation for the dedication of the students while also commending the dynamic leadership of the institution. He emphasised the need for active engagement of youth in professional organizations and encouraged more students to participate in the future.

Roots Flagship Millennium Campus I-9/3, aims to be a global institution committed to meeting the needs and ambitions of a diverse range of students by providing challenging academic programs underpinned by innovative research scholarships and professional practices.