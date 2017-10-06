Tax on ‘Structure Material’ to further burden public

Rawalpindi :The new tax on ‘Structure Material’ aimed at creating more provincial revenues is likely to burden ordinary citizens and pensioners who either want to buy or sell their property. The new tax has been increased by 10 to 50 per cent according to area and rate in this regard.

Buyer and seller are already paying huge taxes like 2 per cent gain tax, 4 per cent withholding tax, 5 per cent stamp duty and 1 per cent TMA or District Council tax at the time to register a plot or house.

According to Notification No.116, DC/HRC issued by District Collector ordered to revise the present valuation table. The notification has been issued by Section 27-A of the Stamp Act 1899 and in the light of the Punjab Stamp (Valuation Table in respect of Urban Land) Rules 1999. Issued vide Notification No.4119-992138-ST (1).

Public has strongly protested against ever-increasing taxes for property registration as government has fixed rate of ‘Structure Material’ from Rs500 to Rs1400 per square feet in all areas. It was also compulsory for buyer and seller to pay taxes according to land prices even they are buying or selling first, second or third floor. Government is taking 50 per cent tax on purchase of first floor, 40 per cent in purchase of 2nd floor and 30 per cent tax in purchase of 3rd floor.

The Punjab government has fixed two years of delivery of possession to the owner for the levy of tax.

The government amended the Punjab Immoveable Property Tax Act 1958 through the Punjab Finance Bill 2016, paving the way for the provincial Excise and Taxation Department to collect property tax with different ratios for different categories on vacant plots in order to increase tax base and check speculative trade of real estate.

Other objectives of the tax are to improve supply of housing by discouraging retention of vacant plots for long periods of time and strengthen local government tax base. Officials initially estimate the revenue collection of around Rs250 million in the year 2016-17.

The tax, which has actually been imposed to bring real estate sector into tax net, is going to pass major relief to the same sector as the Punjab cabinet had reportedly given approval that the tax would be levied after two years of delivery of possession to the owner against the proposal of the E&T Department which did not want the time frame.

The sources said the two-year relaxation would ultimately provide relief to property investors and totally burden ordinary citizens including pensioners who retain property for personal reasons.

Public has demanded of the government to impose reasonable rates on transfer and acquisition of property. The Assistant Commissioner and Sub-Registrar Ahmed Hasan Ranja told ‘The News’ that they take ‘Structure Material’ tax according to revised rates otherwise they stop to register a document. “We will not register document without payment of gain tax, withholding tax, zila council tax, stamp duty and ‘Structure Material’ tax,” he said.

“It was impossible to purchase or sell a plot or house in this situation as government is imposing huge taxes,” Naeem Ahmed Qureshi, a resident of Mohanpura told ‘The News’ on Thursday. Government should impose nominal taxes which public could pay easily, he said.