World Teachers’ Day celebrated

Islamabad :As worlds teachers day is being celebrated on 5th October, FAPUASA mourns that university teachers in Pakistan are in miserable conditions and facing a number of problems. FAPUASA-Islamabad Chapter President Dr. Shehzad Ashraf Chaudhry said on this auspicious occasion that today teaching fraternity in Pakistan is the lowest paid and neglected community and their perks and privileges are so meagre as compared with other professions of the country.

In the developed world the teachers are given their due respect and they are amongst the best paid profession. That is why they are making progress with great pace. Anti-teachers steps of the high-ups of varsities and Higher Education commission even added the more miseries in it. Today higher education is on decline due the current leadership. Participatory democracy has not been adopted in Higher education commission and most of the universities. The constitution of Pakistan guarantees freedom of speech but even in the highest seats of learning, an environment is being promoted in which students and teachers are discouraged to raise their voice freely on academic and social issue. In universities like International Islamic university Islamabad, teachers have been denied of their legal right to participate in decision making forum of the university.

FAPUASA also condemned the authorities of IIUI for not punishing the culprits involved in disruption of FAPUASA convention to discuss various academic issues. The twofold theme of this year’s world teachers’ day is ‘Teaching in Freedom, Empowering Teachers.’ On this auspicious occasion, FAPUASA demands that teachers in all public sector universities should be empowered by given their due share in decision making forums of universities and higher education commission. The salaries and perks and privileges should be increased by 100% to make it at par with bureaucracy and other professions. The educational budget should be enhanced by at least 5% of GDP and tax rebate be restored at 75%. Instead of wasting public money on celebrations, HEC should invest on universities infrastructure.