Appointment of guards in limbo

Rawalpindi: The appointment of 36 candidates, selected for the post of security guards in Murree Forest Division some nine months ago, still hangs in balance despite the fact that they have already submitted their surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

According to the details, the Forest Department published an advertisement for recruitment of the security guards in Murree Forest Division nine month ago. In all, 200 candidates applied out of which 36 were selected for these posts. They were then asked to submit their surety bond worth Rs. 50,000. But now after passage of a long time the Forest Department is not issuing their appointment letters. All selected candiates have been running from pillar to post but to no avail.