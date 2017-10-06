Women’s varsity planned in capital

Islamabad: Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) has initiated the process of establishment of university for women in Islamabad in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Minister of State for CADD Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry held meeting with HEC Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad and discussed the administrative and legal issues pertaining to the establishment of University.

Initially, the university will start educational activities in F-7/2 college, which will be shifted to a purpose-built campus. Dr. Mukhtar told the minister that funds for the university are available with the HEC and will be transferred to the University after the approval of its Charter and appointment of Vice Chancellor.