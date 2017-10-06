Brisk preparations to host WHO Regional Committee session

Islamabad The 64th session of the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean, which comprises representatives of all 22 countries in WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean Region, will open in Islamabad on October 9.

WHO’s Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO’s Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Dr. Mahmoud Fikri and top global health experts are participating in the high-profile event.

Ministers of health and their representatives will discuss important public health priorities for countries of the Region, and more than 250 public health leaders and experts will attend the meeting, including representatives of national, regional and international organizations, and the WHO Secretariat comprising staff from headquarters and the Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean.

In a statement released on Thursday, Minister for Health Saira Afzal Tarar said, delegates from South Asia, Middle East, West Asia and North Africa, and experts from across the world be convening in Islamabad to take decisions on issue of regional character including stopping the spread of disease, fighting epidemics, social protection, and control of non-communicable diseases.

The regional director will present his annual report to the regional committee on the work undertaken by WHO in the Eastern Mediterranean Region in 2016. It focuses on important milestones achieved in response to the five strategic priorities endorsed by countries of the Region in 2012.

The regional committee will be invited to endorse a proposed regional framework for action on cancer prevention and control, which will assist countries to decide which priority interventions according to their national context.

The regional committee will also be invited to endorse a proposed updated framework for action on climate change and health, which the WHO believes represents a fundamental threat to lives and has called for urgent global action to protect health from climate-related risks.

The SDGs, which seek to achieve sustainable global economic, social and environmental development by 2030, will not be realised without investment in adolescent health and wellbeing.