‘Proactive initiatives needed to eradicate illiteracy’

Islamabad :National Commission for Human Development Chairperson Razina Alam Khan has stressed the need of moving away from ‘Business as Usual Approach’ and adoption of proactive and vibrant initiatives to eradicate illiteracy from the country, while the National Commission for Human Development will act as lead agency.

She observed this while presiding over the National Consultative Workshop on National Plan of Action for Literacy and Non-Formal Education NFE (2018-2025) organised by NCHD here.

The experts and representatives of provinces’ education and literacy departments and the senior members of NCHD, JICA and Unesco attended the workshop to devise National Plan of Action for Literacy and Non-formal Education (2018-2025).

The chairperson of NCHD said that, “Unesco has been globally working for the promotion of literacy and basic education. In the past, Unesco has led the ‘Education For All’ campaign which was very effective. Now, after 2015, Unesco has assumed the responsibility of leading Sustainable Development Goal No. 4, which relates to education. In Pakistan, Unesco, Unicef and JICA have been supporting basic education initiatives. Unesco is providing financial and technical assistance for the current activity also. We acknowledge the support of Unesco”.

She further said, NCHD is the national ‘Lead Agency’ for literacy. Since 2002, NCHD has been working for the promotion of literacy and basic education, she informed. Our main role is to help the provinces, and areas in the fight against illiteracy she further informed. In most of the provinces and districts, we work closely with education departments, she viewed.

Talking about the National Plan of Action (NPA) she said that, “NCHD initiated work on the development of National Plan of Action for Literacy, in the context of Pakistan Vision 2025. NCHD was directed by Planning Commission, to develop a road map for achieving Vision 2025 target of 90% literacy. SDG 4 also aims to bring all out of school children into school and impart literacy skills to all youth, adult men and women”. This meeting is the first step towards development of this Plan of Action, she observed. Chairperson appreciated the hard work done by NTI, which consists on hard core professionals of NFE, for coordinated efforts to prepare NPA.

At this point of time, I would like to acknowledge and laud support of Federal Education Minister, Engineer Baleegh Ur Rehman to NCHD and other organizations working for NFE, she briefed. The minster has fully supported NCHD and its recently approved PC-1 which includes establishment of National Training Institute for Literacy and NFE as well, she informed.

She added, Provincial and Literacy plans are to be developed by the respective provincial and area organisations. NCHD, Unesco and JICA AQAL will extend technical assistance, she further added. “National Literacy Plan or Plan of Action will be compiled, based on the provincial, and area Literacy Plans. Once all these plans are ready, we can join hands again to mobilize resources required for their implementation”, she viewed. Generous assistance by the donors and devoted efforts by government organisations and NGOs are needed.

DG NCHD Samina Waqar, while addressing the participants said, we need to work hard and work with seriousness. It’s high time to work for the eradication of literacy, she added. We will hold such workshops in provinces as well, she informed. We have to educate our children for the future of our country, she maintained.

Nye Nye representative of Unesco, while addressing to the workshop said that, 25 years earlier we started ‘Literacy for All’. Now new paradigm SDG is introduced by the United Nation, he added. To develop a nation we need a literate society, he stressed. Government of Pakistan has assigned the task to NCHD as a lead agency, he maintained.

This Plan of Action needs input from experts and educationists, he added. This visionary plan of NCHD needs implementation by experts with devotion and dedication, he stressed.