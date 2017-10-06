PIMS protest grows after govt’s attempt to resolve crisis failed

Islamabad :The protest of medical professionals and non-medical staff of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) continued for the fourth consecutive day here on Thursday after the government made its first failed attempt Wednesday night to negotiate a settlement in a bid to maneuver an end to the strike.

Minister of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry visited PIMS on Wednesday, only to find the strike growing bigger in size and the protesters sounding more vociferous in their demand for separation of PIMS from the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU).

As expected, Dr. Tariq urged the doctors not to withdraw patient services; to know that the PM has already approved the summary for separation of PIMS from SZABMU; and to rest assured that the bill would soon be submitted to the Ministry of Law, or that in case of delay, the issue would be resolved through an ordinance. He sought a week’s relaxation but the protesters declined. “We are adamant not to discontinue the strike until a notification is issued, and the hospital is restored to its original status once again,” they are stated to have told the minister.

“We will accept no solution other than the separation of PIMS from SZABMU and relocation of the medical university to some other site. We wants our rights restored,” media spokesman of the PIMS restoration movement Dr. Asfandyar Khan stated at the protest. Press Coordinator Shahid Jan Khattak also minced no words in articulating their demand. “We want the university out of the hospital premises. If they do not comply, we are also looking into ways to prevent their entry into the hospital premises. We will lock down the offices of SZABMU,” he warned.

The protest is growing bigger with every passing day as almost all organizations of PIMS including the Federal Doctors’ Association, PIMS Officers Association, and the Inqilab Group have joined the strike. Along side the protest, the representatives of these associations called an emergency meeting in which they unanimously titled their protest as the ‘All Employees’ Movement for Restoration of PIMS.’ The meeting also led to selection of office-bearers for the PIMS Restoration Movement and formation of a consultative committee.

The demand of the doctors, the lackadaisical approach of the government, and the continuing sufferings of poor patients are all old stories now. Ever since 2014, not a year goes by when employees of PIMS do not feel constrained to hold protests to remind the government of its positive assurances for resolution of their demand. Not a year goes by when the relevant ministry does not intervene to extend fresh assurances that are only to be shelved and forgotten till the next protest.

While the tussle continues year after year, it is only the hapless patients whose sufferings multiply. As many as 600 surgeries have been put on hold ever since the strike began; 25,000 patients were declined treatment; had to return to their homes without treatment. The protesters have threatened closure of emergency and critical care services as well if their demand is not met forthwith.

Addressing the protesters, the President of Nurses’ Association Imamuddin and Sahrif Khattak announced to resist every move of the government to soften their stance. “Three years have slipped by and they have not taken a single step in the promised direction. It is a matter of shame for Members of the Parliament to have passed a bill, within a matter of a few days, to save their deposed Prime Minister. And here we are, waiting for the last three years for the PIMS/SZABMU bill to be passed, and not a step has been taken,” he said. The protesters accused the Vice Chancellor of PIMS Dr. Javed Akram as being a key hurdle in an ordinance being issued for separation of PIMS from SZABMU, and are stated to have flagged this with Dr. Tariq as well.

The protesters are convinced that protest is the only route available to them to pressurize the government to pass the amendment bill that was submitted in the National Assembly back in 2014 for separation of PIMS from SZABMU. “The government has been delaying its passage for no plausible reason. Every year, we call off our strike in view of the sufferings that patients have to endure. Every year, the government extends hollow assurances only to buy time. And every year, we are deceived in the end,” the protesters stated, warning of extreme measures in case of further dillydallying. They demanded that the amendment bill should either be tabled in the running session of the Parliament, or an ordinance be brought about.

Muhammad Tahir Abbasi said, “We were united in the past, and are even more resolute in our stand today. This time around, even the professors are standing with us in support. Ours is a one-point agenda, and we are determined not to give in.”

Press Coordinator Shahid Jan Khattak and Muhammad Hanif criticized the Vice Chancellor of SZABMU Prof. Javed Akram for employing grim tactics. “He gives us a lollypop on the one hand, and uses his rank and contacts to have the file moved to cold storage, on the other. We want the university out of the hospital premises. We will disallow entry to the hospital if they do not comply,” he concluded.

The suspension of medical services in the outpatient and indoor departments of PIMS for the fourth day running spelled huge inconvenience for patients, many of who travel long distances to access medical care and relief. Except for emergency and critical care, all other health services offered in the outpatient and indoor departments of the capital’s largest tertiary care hospital remained suspended.

Meanwhile, the protesters, together with Dr. Tariq, will have a meeting with the Minister for Law.