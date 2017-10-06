Plea against Punjab law minister dismissed

LAHORE :The Lahore High Court Thursday dismissed for being non-maintainable a petition seeking disqualification of Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah Khan for his anti-judiciary speeches.

The court was hearing a petition moved by Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen’s deputy secretary Abbas Nasir, arguing that the law minister made derogatory remarks against the judge who conducted judicial inquiry into the 2014 Model Town incident.

He said the minister through his remarks attempted to malign and scandalise the judiciary. The petitioner pleaded that the law minister also violated his oath by scandalising state institution; therefore, he be declared ineligible to remain assembly member.

Justice Shahid Karim observed that the court could not disqualify anyone on the basis of mere allegations and press clippings. He said the petitioner approach the election commission under the relevant law regarding disqualification of a parliamentarian. The judge dismissed the petition for being non-maintainable before the high court.