SM Zafar donates hundreds of books to PU

LAHORE Renowned law expert Senator SM Zafar has donated hundreds of valuable books from his personal library to Punjab University. He called on PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir at his office on Thursday. Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir on behalf of faculty members and the students expressed gratitude to Senator SM Zafar for the valuable gift. Earlier, Senator SM Zafar had donated more than 2,000 books to Pakistan National Library, Islamabad, Hamdard University, Karachi, Masood Jhandir Research Library, Vehari, Jamia Ashrafia, Lahore, Bab-ul-Ilm Library, Haripur, Public Library, Sukkar. He also donated the books he himself authored relating to the profession of law to a number of libraries in all the four provinces of the country.