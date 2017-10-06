Bar flays amendment

LAHORE

By The Lahore High Court Bar Association Thursday strongly condemned the PML-N for making amendment to oath form for parliamentarians in newly-enacted ‘The Election bill 2017’.

The bar leaders said the government intentionally excluded word "oath" from the form which was highly condemnable and unanimously passed a resolution asking the government to uphold the same old form regarding oath about finality of the prophet-hood of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The huge number of lawyers were present on the occasion at general house meeting which was held on the bar premises. The lawyers demanded resignation of finance minister saying that he has lost moral justification to remain in public office.

“Either he should resign or face the case in NAB courts,” the lawyers said. LHCBA Secretary Amir Saeed Rawn, former president of the Bar Pir Masood Chishti and others addressed the members.

They said the finance minister had developed huge assets in and outside the country and had been indicted by the NAB court for his alleged role in corruption; therefore, he can’t be minister anymore. They said that All Pakistan Lawyers Convention should be called to discuss all such issues.