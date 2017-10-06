Police officers returnafter training from China

LAHORE

A delegation of Special Protection Unit (SPU) headed by SPU DIG Capt ® Muhammad Faisal Ali Rana reached Pakistan after participating in a 21-day training course from China.

The CPEC security course was hosted by Ministry of Public Security of China and organised by Jiangsu Public Security Department in Yanchang.

DIG Faisal Rana said that during the course, the police officers from Pakistan and China exchanged important information regarding security issues with each other. Different seminars and interactive sessions were held on important topics like law enforcement, security cooperation, investigations and latest techniques.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, Deputy Mayor of Yanchang Municipal Peoples Government Wang Qiaoquan said the friendship of Pakistan and China was based on decades, therefore, Chinese citizens in Pakistan always felt safe and well taken care of by the Punjab government and SPU.

He thanked Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif for sending the delegation to China. He also thanked the head of SPU delegation on behalf of all Chinese and Chinese government.

accidents: At least 621 road accidents were reported to the Provincial Monitoring Cell of the Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 from all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Six lives were lost and 519 people were badly injured in the accidents. The injured were shifted to hospitals. However, some 176 victims, who sustained minor injuries, were discharged on the spot after provision of first aid by the emergency medical teams.