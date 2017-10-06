Cash, vehicles taken away

LAHORE Robbers deprived citizens of their valuables and vehicles worth millions of rupees on Thursday.

Robbers looted cash Rs 142,000 from a filling station on GT Road Baghbanpura, Rs 155,000 from one Khizar Hayat in Haier, Rs 25,000 from one Amir in Wahdat Colony, Rs 20,000 from one Wajid in Township, Rs 80,000 from one Husnain in Faisal Town and Rs 60,000 from one Arsalan in Liaqatabad. Four cars were lifted from the areas of Islampura, Mughalpura, Sanda and Wahdat Colony. Thirteen bikes were stolen from the areas of Data Darbar, Islampura, Shafiqabad, Shahdara, Old Anarkali, Nawab Town, Johar Town, Green Town, Township, Nawab Town, Sundar, South Cantt, Liaqatabad and Ghalib Market.

bodies found: A 42-year-old man was found dead in the Mozang police area on Thursday.

The man, yet to be identified, was an addict, police claimed and suspected he might have died of an overdose of drugs.

Meanwhile, a body of a 35-year-old man was found in an open drain in the Bhatti Gate area. The man was identified as Maqsood Ahmad, son of Abdul Ghafoor of Chichoki Mallian. Reportedly, he died after falling into the open drain while injecting himself with drugs.

The bodies have been removed to morgue.

awareness: City Traffic Police set up three-day traffic awareness camp at Behria Town.

Traffic education team organised traffic gala in a school at Behria Town. Lectures pertaining to traffic awareness were delivered and pamphlets were distributed among the students.

security: In the wake of a suicide attack at Jhal Magsi shrine, the inspector general of police, Punjab, has ordered the police to beef up security in the province.

He directed the Lahore CCPO, RPOs and DPOs to further tighten the security at shrines and other religious places.

Transferred: The Punjab government on Thursday issued a notification regarding transfers and postings of two officers.

DG Khan Additional Commissioner Revenue Shafqat Raza has been transferred and posted as Gujrat additional commissioner general. Muhammad Aslam, officer on special duty, has been posted as DG Khan chief municipal officer.

kk

NAB arrests man for fraud

Our correspondent

LAHORE

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday arrested an accused person on the charges of misappropriation of funds. According to a NAB spokesman, the accused was identified as Muhammad Shakeel Khan. He was arrested for misappropriation of public funds in a case of inquiry against ex-Accountant General Punjab (AGP) Zahid Rashid in which it was alleged that Rs92 million had been embezzled through fake claims. The accused, he said, committed the offence of abetting in misappropriation of public funds by interfering in operations of AG Punjab office despite being a private person.

The accused took token machine under his custody and later embossed token in triplicate on the fake claims of Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) through the token machine, he said. Furthermore, the spokesman said, the accused got the fake claims initially punched in the system and subsequently, used to influence the staff of the AG Punjab office to ignore all pre-audit mechanism and immediately process the fake bills.

Moreover, cheques prepared in lieu of these fake claims were also received by accused Muhammad Shakeel himself. NAB Lahore has obtained physical remand of the accused for seven days through accountability court.

house reclaimed: A house, worth Rs10 million, belonging to an expatriate Pakistani has been got vacated from the illegal occupants with the efforts of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), Punjab.

OPC Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said that Naeem Asghar, settled in Kuwait lodged a complaint that some persons had occupied his house located at Bhagwal, Kharian, Gujrat district. The complaint was referred to the Gujrat District Overseas Pakistanis Committee. The committee made hectic efforts and got the house vacated and its possession was given to its owner. The OPC has addressed thousands of complaints of expatriate Pakistanis, the OPC commissioner said.