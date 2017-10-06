‘Dialogue can help improve teaching’

LAHORE Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairperson Dr Muhammad Nizamuddin has said there is a dire need for dialogue among the faculty members and students at universities to improve teaching practices.

He said this while addressing the participants at the inaugural ceremony of “Teaching Excellence”, a two-day training workshop held at the PHEC Staff Development Academy. The PHEC in collaboration with American Institute of Pakistan Studies (AIPS) Islamabad and University of Education had organised the Teaching Excellence Workshop. Vice Chancellors/Deans from the public sector universities of Punjab participated in the first day of the training workshop.

Dr Caroline Clements, Executive Director, Center for Teaching Excellence, University of North Carolina, Wilmington, USA, who has a vast experience of over 20 years of teaching and research, delivered a comprehensive lecture. She talked about the need of Centre for Teaching Excellence, perspectives on faculty teaching, the transition from teacher-focused instruction to student-focused learning, addressing faculty and student conflicts, increasing collaboration in teaching and research, increasing student’s motivation and engagement and evaluating students and teachers learning capacities.

Dr Caroline, who is also the author of “Best Practices in University Teaching”, said in order to improve the quality of Teaching Centre for Teaching Excellence should be established at all universities. These centres would provide a focused environment for teachers as well as an enhanced opportunity of learning for the students. She maintained that there were many models of faculty development but the best one was which fit in our institutional culture and local values. Dr Nizam said PHEC had trained 700 principals/DDOs of public sector colleges in governance, finance and audit areas. He added more than 600 newly inducted and in-service teaching faculty of public sector colleges had been trained locally whereas 26 registrars and 13 deans of public sector universities had been sent to the University of Leicester, the UK for advanced training.

The PHEC chief said in order to maximise the learning opportunities and engagement of students, a dialogue at faculty-student levels was needed, adding this training workshop was a unique opportunity for the VCs/Deans of various universities to interact with each other and come up with a shared understanding regarding best practices of teaching.

Vice Chancellor University of Education, Professor Dr Rauf-i-Azam, said the training workshop was not a traditional moot on faculty development rather it was a two-way communication for sharing of knowledge and experience. He said the staff development academy which had been established on the premises of University of Education would bring a revolutionary change in this regard.

The workshop will last for two days where more than 50 participants including VCs, deans, and directors from public and private universities of the Punjab are participating.

Daycare centre: Provincial Minister for Women Development Department Hameeda Waheeduddin has said that under a phased-programme, a number of daycare centres are being set up across the province for working women.

She was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a daycare centre at Lady Aitchison Hospital here on Thursday. She said that the government had taken a number of solid steps for women empowerment. She said that women were contributing a lot to the development of the country. She said that Pakistan was making commendable progress with the active participation of women.

She said that the government had increased job quota from 5 percent to 15 percent to encourage the women to play their role in the national progress.