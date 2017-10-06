UHS gets new VC

LAHORE :The Punjab government has appointed Prof Dr Faisal Masood as acting Vice Chancellor of University of Health Sciences after sending the incumbent on forced leave on being a suspect in the recent leak fiasco in the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT).

The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SHC&ME) has issued the notification after approval by the Competent Authority.

Prof Faisal Masood, former Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University and currently serving as Director General of Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (PHOTA), retired from service upon completion of his tenure. This swift shuffle of top administrative post is part of the new policy to re-hold the entry test under new management in University of Health Sciences.