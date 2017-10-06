Elections Act 2017 case adjourned

LAHORE :The Lahore High Court Thursday adjourned hearing of a petition moved by Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) challenging “The Elections Act 2017.”

As Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah took up the petition, a law officer stated that a similar petition had also been filed before the Supreme Court. He said the court should wait the decision by the apex court. At this, the chief justice adjourned hearing.

In his petition, Advocate Ishtiaq Chaudhry of Pakistan Awami Tehreek pleaded that the amendments introduced to the new election law would weaken the democracy and democratic institutions as the public would remain deprived of true and genuine leadership. He said the new law paved the way for former prime minister to head his party (Pakistan Muslim League-N) again despite disqualification in Panama Papers case.

He said the Constitution had been defaced through the impugned amendments, which permitted convicted person to become office-holder of a political party. He said period of disqualification had also been fixed as maximum of five-year under section 232 of the impugned Election Act, which was also in conflict with Article 62 of the Constitution.

The petitioner-lawyer contended that the new election law was against the spirit and mandate of the Constitution and fundamental rights guaranteed under it.

He alleged that new law was based on mala fide intention and meant to protect an individual who had been disqualified by the apex court.