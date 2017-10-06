Fri October 06, 2017
Lahore

October 6, 2017

24 Hailey College graduates get SBP jobs

Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) graduates, who have completed their MBA, have been selected for the post of grade-I officer in the State Bank of Pakistan.

According to a PU press release issued Thursday, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had invited applications for the post of officer grade-I and the seats for Punjab were 25 out of which 24 PU HCBF’s graduates have been selected for the jobs. PU VC Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir has congratulated the college faculty members and the selected students on this achievement.  Meanwhile, on the directions of PU Vice Chancellor 18 senior clerks who were awaiting their promotions had been promoted to assistants on seniority cum fitness basis. —

