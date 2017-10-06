‘5,000 best teachers to be sent abroad for capacity-building’

LAHORE :Punjab School Education Minister Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has said that best performing 5,000 teachers will be sent to world’s best institutions for their capacity building in phases and 300 teachers will be sent soon in the first phase.

Addressing a ceremony to celebrate World Teachers Day at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, here Thursday, he said the purpose of the event was to pay tributes to educational role of the teachers in educating the younger generations.

Rana Mashhood said interest-free loans would be provided to the teachers through Teachers’ Foundation for the education of their children, healthcare and for the provision of other facilities.

He said posts of primary school teachers have been upgraded from Grade 9 to 14 and the Grade 15 teachers have been given Grade 16. Similarly, the elementary school teachers have been upgraded in Grade 15 while the Grade 16 teachers of secondary schools have been given two increments.

Secretary Schools Dr Allah Bakhsh Malik paid rich tributes to teachers and said it was the teachers who educated our children and improved their intellectual ken so that they could brave the challenges of the life. He said Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development (QAED) had been established as a state-of-the-art institution to provide quality training facilities to the teachers. He said star teachers were intellectual vanguards of society and the whole nation was united to pay homage to the teaching community. He said teaching was not a job but a sacred profession which played pivotal role in the nation building.

Later, the minister distributed awards, certificates and cash prizes among the star teachers. Meanwhile, a walk was organised to pay tribute to teachers in connection with World Teachers Day. A ceremony to present awards to teachers was also organised. Participants urged the government to appreciate teachers without any discrimination between the public and private institutes.