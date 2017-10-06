IG ordered to ensure secretaries’ appearance

Contempt of court case

LAHORE :The Lahore High Court Thursday ordered inspector general of police to ensure appearance of former as well as present secretaries of Punjab environment department before court in connection with a contempt of court case.

A division bench led by Justice Ibadur Rehman Lodhi sought appearance of former secretary Iqbal Chohan and incumbent secretary retired Capt Saif Anjum to explain the non-implementation of the court’s order.

Dr Shazia Pervez and others had filed an appeal seeking implementation of last year order regarding reinstatement and regularisation of their services at the Environment Protection Department.

Both the government functionaries abstained from attending the proceedings and advocate general Punjab was also unable to make them appear before the bench. Both remained absent from the Thursday’s proceedings as well, forcing the bench to order the IGP to ensure their attendance on next hearing, October 9.

The petitioners had contended that they were employed by the department on contract basis. They said the project was transferred to non-development side along with employees in 2014. The petitioners stated that the chief minister had also ordered their transfer to non-development side but the department ignored the instruction and finally terminated their services.

Later, a single bench in 2016 reinstated them and directed the department to also regularise their services. However, the petitioners said, the order had not been complied with so far. They said both former and sitting secretaries nurtured a grudge against the petitioners and were not willing to restore them despite the court’s order.

They pleaded that the deliberate defiance of the order by the secretaries amounted to contempt of court. They asked the court to punish the respondents under the relevant law and get the order implemented.

B-Form: The Lahore High Court Thursday reserved the verdict on a petition challenging B-Form requirement in 9th class examination.

Petitioners’ counsel Sheraz Zaka submitted that this restriction of B-Form had been imposed for 9th class students. He said when a student appeared in examinations of class 5th and 8th there was no requirement of submission of B-Form. He said requirement of B-Form was in violation of fundamental rights as it resulted in extraction of Rs 2,000 from students. He said the board authorities should be directed to inform under what law the requirement of B-Form had been imposed, as there was no such law or notification.