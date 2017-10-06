Three more ‘MQM-London hitmen’ held

The Sindh Rangers reported the arrest of seven suspects including three target killers associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) in raids conducted across the city on Thursday.

A spokesman of the paramilitary force said the MQM-London activists were apprehended in a raid carried out in Saudabad, Malir. The suspects were identified as Ameer Ali Siddiqui, Nadeem Akhtar and Farhan alias Mota.

As per the Rangers, all three were involved in multiple target killing cases and were also hoarding illegal weapons and ammunition. The arrests came in the wake of Wednesday’s arrest of three members of an MQM-L target killing team in an intelligence-based operation in Shah Faisal Colony.

In a separate raid conducted near Saddar’s Preedy Street on Thursday, the Rangers arrested a gangster identified as Muddassir alias Modi. He was said to be a member of Lyari’s Uzair Baloch group and was accused of involvement in multiple hand grenade attacks and other heinous crimes.

In Model Colony, the federal force arrested three robbers in raids and identified the suspects as Shahid Niazi, Sher Ali and Ayaz Katchi. The Rangers spokesman said the three men were involved in multiple robberies and other heinous crimes in the area.