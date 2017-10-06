UC chairman’s killers sent on three-day remand

Three suspected killers of a Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader, Rashid alias Mamu, were remanded in custody for three days by the administrative judge of anti-terrorism courts (ATCs) on Thursday.

Arrested a day go in Shah Faisal Colony, the three suspects are said to be affiliated with MQM-London and are accused of murdering Rashid, who was chairman of Union Council No. 13 in Karachi. The MQM-P leader was killed near his residence in Shah Faisal Colony on July 30, 2017.

The accused – Asif Raisuddin, Shahid Aziz and Muhamamd Danish Khan – were arrested by the Rangers and later handed over to police. Subsequently, police produced the three men before the administrative judge who sent them on three-day remand for interrogation.

According to law enforcers, the suspects during the initial interrogation disclosed that they had received in June 2017 a WhatsApp call from Khekashan, a member of MQM-London Rabita Committee currently settled in the US, instructing them to murder Rashid. After the murder, the killers were rewarded with Rs300,000, and the cash was allegedly sent to them by Kehkashan in two installments.

Daesh activist’s remand extended

The judicial magistrate for District South extended the remand of a suspected Daesh activist, Khalilur Rehman, for seven days.

The man was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from the Karachi Cantonment railway station on September 28.