‘Political, business interests threaten academic freedom’

Unwarranted political pressure and business interests of the private sector are the two major factors that threaten the ability of educators to teach with academic freedom, a seminar was told on Thursday.

The programme was organised by Badal Do, an initiative launched earlier this year for teacher sensitisation to bring about inclusive and innovative tools in education, in connection with World Teachers Day.

Unesco Sindh Coordinator Kazi Ayaz Mahessar said in his presentation that this year’s theme, ‘Teaching in Freedom, Empowering Teachers’, was carefully chosen in view of the factors, threats and other compelling conditions that stop educators from teaching with complete academic and professional freedom.

Mahessar said that such conditions were not limited to the developing countries, as teachers in the developed world were also braving many issues hampering their abilities to educate children due to excessive checks and restrictions.

For such reasons the joint message of the heads of global organisations appealed to their partner governments, educational systems across the world and the private sector to commit to building a highly skilled, valued and empowered education workforce, he said.

This constitutes a critical path to realising the Sustainable Development Goal 4, which envisions a world in which every girl, boy, woman and man has access to quality education and lifelong learning opportunities, he added. He recalled that 2017 also marked the 20th anniversary of the 1997 Unesco recommendation for status of higher education teachers that complemented the 1966 Unesco-ILO recommendation for teachers’ status.

Both of them stress the importance of teacher autonomy and academic freedom in building a world in which education and learning are truly universal, he said.

Mahessar said academic freedom and teacher autonomy were under pressure in many countries. “For example, stringent accountability schemes have put an enormous pressure on schools to deliver results on standardised tests. These ignore the need to ensure broad-based curricula that meet the diverse needs of students.”

Employment at fixed term and contingency basis results in greater job insecurity, diminished career prospects, higher workload and lower wages, all of which can restrict academic freedom and undermine the quality of education, he added.

He pointed out the teachers living in conflict areas faced greater challenges, including rising intolerance, discrimination and related restrictions on research and training.

He recalled that last year Unesco had convinced the Sindh administration to observe Diwali as a holiday in government schools to thwart the impression that the public education system differentiated on the basis of religion or race.

Habib Public School Principal Nargis Alvi said schools and teachers should teach students to show respect and be tolerant to values, cultures, norms, social practices and belief systems of different sections of society for peaceful coexistence.

Badal Do’s Afia Salam said a number of NGOs and community-based organisations had joined hands to launch the initiative to promote improved and modern teaching practices among educators.

Afia said it was high time that teachers be motivated to inculcate good social practices among their students for the sake of sustainable socio-economic development, environmental protection and improvement of civic conditions of the city.