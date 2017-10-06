Family rift, poverty drive two to suicide

Estrangement from family and financial constraints drove a 22-year-old youth and a 15-year-old boy to ending their own lives on Thursday.

The first suicide was reported in Block H of North Nazimabad where a security guard on duty at a house shot himself with his 12-bore rifle. Hyderi police SHO Zulfiqar Haider identified the victim as 22-year-old Gada Hussain, son of Mohammad Yousuf, a native of Larkana.

The cop said Hussain had longstanding issues with his family and had been under stress due to the faltering relations with his loved ones. He added that police were investigating all possible angles but it seemed most likely that Hussain had taken the extreme step due to strained family relations.

SHO Haider said Hussain’s body had been handed over to heirs for burial in his native city, Larkana.

The other suicide reported on Thursday was by a 15-year-old boy and it took place in the city’s Korangi district. Ibrahim Hyderi police SHO Nazeer Chandio identified the deceased as Nabeel and said the boy had shot himself at his residence in Bhittai Colony.

Nabeel’s reason for ending his life was rooted in poverty as his family was facing severe financial constraints, said the officer.

He said the body had been handed over to his family after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Fisherman found dead

A 60-year-old fisherman was found dead on a boat anchored at Keamari on Thursday.

Docks police SHO Waqar Qaiser identified the victim as Abdur Rasheed, son of Abdul Aziz, and said he was found unconscious on a boat anchored at sea near Keamari Gate No. 17.

The officer said Rasheed was taken to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. The reason cited in the medico-legal officer’s report was cardiac arrest.

SHO Qaiser said the victim was a native of District Hazara, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and was residing in Bhutta Village near Keamari in Karachi.