A rather deep way to admire nature

The Canvas Art Gallery in town is currently host to a very unusual exhibition. However, one would really admire it and the artist’s acumen once one got to the depth of the works.

The exhibit is titled ‘Play Along’ and the artist is a young, articulate lady, Nadia Khawaja, a graduate of Lahore’s prestigious National College of Arts (NCA).

She certainly has a very far-reaching and fertile imagination. All her 10 works adorning the walls of the gallery really tickle the viewer’s imagination and one’s left wondering as to what the artist really has in mind.

All the works are acrylics-on-canvas. They are sketches, in very clear and flamboyant colours, bright streaks of various colours against backdrops of white and black. There are stripes and arrows and also some objects like forks and knives.

“Whatever the work, it should end up in nature,” says Nadia, and true, a very deep and philosophical delving into her works convinces one about the harmony that marks nature; the matching colours and the harmonious manner they blend into each other, all are reflective of the harmony of nature.

All one needs is an overly fertile imagination to conceive of the meticulous detail therein. Nadia uses geometric shapes in vivid colour to bring together surfaces some of which are very large in scale.

She interweaves and harmonises these elements into fields and spaces, which contain and give ground to these potentially conflicting and complementary elements, bringing them together in a cohesive whole, which expresses its own subjective sense of harmony.

One gets a feel of a visual language – abstract, poetic, symbolic, and personal yet universal.

Nadia has impressive antecedents. Her works have been displayed both nationally and internationally. These include: New Art from Pakistan at the Thomas Erben Gallery, New York; Vienna, Austria; Turin, Italy; India; Dubai and Hong Kong. She was also an exchange student at the Ecole d’art d’aix en Provence, France.

The exhibition runs up until October 12. It is a must-see, especially for those with a fertile imagination.