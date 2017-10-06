Cabinet approves workplace health and safety bill

Prepared in 2015, the provincial cabinet on Thursday approved the Sindh Occupational Safety and Health Bill, 2017 to be presented in the provincial assembly to put a stop to industrial accidents such as the tragic 2012 Baldia factory fire.

This decision was taken at the Sindh Cabinet’s meeting presided over by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, at the CM House.

Among other matters on the meeting’s agenda were reconsideration of the new anti-graft laws, permission to carry out development activities in Thar Wildlife Sanctuary, the Sindh Safe Blood Transfusion Act 2017, Establishment of Sindh Institute of Traumotology, Orthopaedic and Rehablitation (SITOR) Karachi, Sindh Non-formal Education and Alternative Learning Pathways (ALP) Policy, Sindh Press, Newspapers, News Agency and Books Registration Act 2017, amendment in Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code 1889, Sindh Livestock Registration and Trade Authority Bill, 2017 and Sindh Institute of Animal Health Bill, 2017.

The labour department while presenting the workplace safety and health bill for approval maintained that the Sindh government was signatory to a Joint Action Plan (JAP) to promote workplace safety and health. The Employers’ Federation of Pakistan and the International Labour Organisation, Islamabad are co-signatories.

Murad said the bill was prepared in 2015 but the labour department failed to present it before the cabinet for approval. In principal it should have been approved and passed right after the Baldia factory incident which claimed lives of over 259 workers, he said.

“However, I request the cabinet to approve it because it is the most important law,” stated the CM. Under the proposed law, three interventions regarding enhancing occupational safety and health management system, improving efficiency and efficacy of labour inspection mechanism and work related injuries, accidents compensation system.

The cabinet approved the proposed law to be presented in the assembly. With respect to the National Accountability Repeal law, Murad informed the cabinet that the party leadership has asked him to revisit the new anti-graft laws.

While discussing the matter, the cabinet members proposed a committee under the charge of Senior Minister Nisar Khuhro and Law Minister Zia-ul- Hassan Lanjar, Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Culture Minister Syed Sardar Shah and Sindh Advocate General Zamir Ghumro as members.

The committee was tasked with discussing the matter in detail and suggest its recommendation within two months. The Department of Information presented The Sindh Press, Newspapers, News Agencies and Books Registration Act, 2017 before the cabinet. The department maintained that consequent to abolition of the concurrent list, the subject of press stands devolved.

The law proposes four features to be introduced, namely Functioning of Audit Bureau of Circulation, Fixation of Rates for Newspapers, Formulation of Media List and Change of name/title.

Presenting the Sindh Livestock Registration and Trade Authority Bill, 2017 and Sindh Institute of Animal Health Bill, 2017, the livestock department pleaded its case by stating that there is no system in place to register livestock or tag, identify and develop livestock products.

Hence, to improve livestock rearing and the department’s working, in line with international standards for trade and international marketability, in the province the bill should be tabled in the assembly.

Furthermore, the authority also called for technical and institutional support to diagnose, treat, control, test a disease and carry out vaccinations and establish disease control zones across the province. Therefore, the department suggested upgrading the existing Sindh Poultry Vaccine Centre, in Karachi through the Sindh Institute of Animal Health Bill, 2017. The cabinet discussed both the draft bills and approved them.

The department of forestry requested to be granted the permission to explore and produce oil and gas in the Thar Wildlife Sanctuary. The cabinet approved the permission and also directed the department to take necessary measures for protection of wildlife.

The health department presented a draft of the Sindh Institute of Traumatology, Orthopaedic and Rehabilitation (SITOR) Act, 2017. The department maintained that establishing the institute was crucial for managing increasing number of road accidents and to provide, under one roof, state-of-the-art treatment to people suffering from various traumas, orthopaedic problems as well as rehabilitation facilities.

However, the cabinet members argued that instead of setting up another institute, the trauma centre established near the Civil Hospital should be strengthened.

On this the department’s officials observed that the institute would serve as a degree awarding institute. Apart from treatment it would also impart special trainings to deal with accidents and trauma cases.

The trauma centre itself requires such trained staff but since there is no institute in the province other hospitals as well as the trauma centre are all short on trained staff. The department was granted its request as the cabinet agreed on tabling the draft law in the assembly.

The health department also presented the draft bill of Promulgation of Sindh Safe Blood Transfusion Act, 217. The officials observed that under the proposed act blood transfusion, blood banking system as well as storage and usage of safe blood will regulated.

Officials of the education department presented their case for having the Non-formal Education Policy, based on four principles, approved. They observed that NFE supplements the work of formal schools; the latter cannot and should not be replaced. Learning processes cannot be based on traditional approaches as those used in formal (mainstream) schools.

The NFE and adult literacy consist of distinct learning systems and cater to local needs of the participants so as to ensure relevance and sustainability. The need for more flexibility and greater diversity in contents was also highlighted.