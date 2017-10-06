Mesmerising air show marks 70 years of Pakistan-UK ties

To commemorate the 70th anniversary of Pakistan-UK ties, the Pakistan Air Force arranged a mesmerising air show on Thursday at the Clifton beach in Karachi.

JF-17 Thunder, Pakistan’s pride, and the internationally acclaimed Red Arrows aerobatics team of the Royal Air Force presented a scintillating aerial display together for the first time.

Sindh’s governor and chief minister, the British high commissioner, the Karachi Corps commander, political leaders, parliamentarians, and civil and military officials witnessed the breathtaking mega event.

Air Vice Marshal Haseeb Paracha, air officer commanding, Southern Air Command received all the dignitaries at the venue. The air show started with a spectacular aerial display by the indigenously manufactured JF-17 Thunder aircraft flown by Wing Commander Yasir Mudassir.

Moments after the departure of the roaring JF-17 Thunder, the Red Arrows appeared on the horizon. The nine-member team led by Squadron Leader David Montenegro performed jaw-dropping aerobatics in the red-painted Hawks aircraft.

The Pakistan Air Force enjoys cordial relations with the Royal Air Force since the partition. High-level delegations have been visiting each other to further enhance the mutual cooperation and friendly ties between the two air forces.

Speaking at the event, the Royal Air Force aerobatic team’s supervisor, Squadron Leader Mike Ling, said: “The strength of the UK-Pakistan relationship is highlighted by this joint air show.... The visit by the Red Arrows this year is also historic as it marks 70 years of UK-Pakistan relations.”

Country director for the British Council in Pakistan, Rosemary Hilhorst, said: “The British Council is delighted to have such a strong partnership with the Pakistan Air Force in education, supporting its schools and colleges.”

She said: “Today is a very special day, which represents the excellence of the aerobatic teams... and the strong relationship between the UK and Pakistan, which has held steadfast these past 70 years.”