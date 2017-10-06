Pakistan honoured

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BALI: Pakistan has been elected as chair of the global HR Standard on HR Metrics during ISO Standards meeting in Bali, a statement said on Thursday. Currently, there are 162 countries in ISO. This is a great honour for Pakistan that it is among leading countries, including US, the UK, France, The Netherlands, Australia, Germany, and Canada, who are chairing one standard each at ISO Geneva, it added.
Comments