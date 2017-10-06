Fri October 06, 2017
Business

October 6, 2017

Pakistan honoured

Pakistan honoured

BALI: Pakistan has been elected as chair of the global HR Standard on HR Metrics during ISO Standards meeting in Bali, a statement said on Thursday. Currently, there are 162 countries in ISO. This is a great honour for Pakistan that it is among leading countries, including US, the UK, France, The Netherlands, Australia, Germany, and Canada, who are chairing one standard each at ISO Geneva, it added.

